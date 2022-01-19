PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a woman was beaten with a pipe and killed in Old City Wednesday afternoon. The assault happened inside the Regus shared office space near 3rd and Chestnut Streets around 2:15 p.m.
Police say a man armed with a pipe assaulted the 31-year-old woman, who suffered severe head injuries. She was later pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital.
Police say an arrest has been made and a weapon was recovered.
There is no word at this time on what led to the assault. Police sources say this was not a domestic incident.