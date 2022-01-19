CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Four vehicles, including a dump truck, were involved in a crash on Route 30 in Caln Township, according to officials. This happened around 6:32 a.m. on Route 30 westbound.
UPDATE: #Chopper3 over RT-30 WB showing at least four vehicles involved. Including an overturned and a dump truck that spilled all over the road. No word right now on injuries. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/J4l5HU4lcG
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) January 19, 2022
According to Chester County, firefighters and police responded to a call about a dump truck versus a car. Officials said a total of four vehicles were involved in the crash, with one car overturning north of the original crash scene.
There is no word on injuries at this time.