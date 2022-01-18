PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another act of gun violence has left a teenage boy dead in North Philadelphia. The shooting has left investigators concerned because a house full of children was also riddled with bullets.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, which is disturbing because it’s right around the time people are likely eating dinner. At the time of the shooting, the home was filled with children as young as 2 and 3-years-olds, and an elderly woman was bedridden on the first floor.

Investigators say they arrived on the scene and found a 16-year-old boy shot multiple times outside of his home. He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. At least 20 shots were fired, according to police.

Police say private surveillance videos show a white Sedan pulling up the home. The passenger was carrying a rifle that was likely used in the shooting. Police say they found a handgun on the scene.

Inside the home, police say there were two teenagers upstairs and two children downstairs sleeping on the couch next to the elderly woman.

“The 16-year-old was shot multiple times, chest, face, head, and torso,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Based on the crime scene, we know at least 20 shots were fired from clearly two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons. Eight of those bullets went into the house through the first-floor living room and the second-floor front bedroom.”

Homicide detectives have questioned several witnesses and they are hoping to find more surveillance camera footage to help identify these shooters.

