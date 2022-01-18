Philadelphia Police: Man Shot Multiple Times In Face, Killed In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Kensington early Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. inside what police described as a “flop-house” on the 3100 block of G Street.
Investigators say the victim was found sitting in a chair and shot multiple times in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they found drug paraphernalia inside the property.
So far, no arrests have been made and no motive is known for the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.