Philadelphia Police: 18-Year-Old Man Shot Twice In Frankford

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year man was shot twice early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia’s Frankford section, police say. The shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. on the 1300 block of Fillmore Street.

The victim was struck once in the lower back and once in the right elbow. He also suffered a graze wound to his right eyebrow. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to officials.

No arrest was made in the shooting.

