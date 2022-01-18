Philadelphia Restaurants No Longer Accepting Negative COVID Test For Indoor Dining

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re not fully vaccinated, you can no longer dine inside restaurants in Philadelphia. The city’s stricter vaccine mandate that went to effect on Jan. 3. included a two-week grace period, where negative COVID-19 tests were accepted.
The grace period expired Monday. The city imposed the mandate to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The city’s vaccine mandate also applies to indoor venues that serve food and drinks, including the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. Fans attending Tuesday night’s Flyers game against the Islanders or Wednesday’s Sixers game must be fully vaccinated.
People with qualifying religious or medical exemptions will be allowed to enter the venue with proof of negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of the event.