TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver will be sworn in for their second terms at the Patriots Theater at the Trenton War Memorial on Tuesday. The inauguration will take place at approximately 11:00 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
What: Murphy and Oliver will be sworn in for their second terms at the Patriots Theater at the Trenton War Memorial on Tuesday.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
