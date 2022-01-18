Driver Shoots, Kills 1 Of 3 Suspects During Attempted Carjacking In Southwest Philly, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An armed driver shot and killed a suspect during an attempted carjacking in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Police say three men attempted to carjack the driver near South 58th Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway just before 8:30 a.m.
That's when the victim, who police say appears to be licensed to carry, shot one of the doers.
The suspect, a 52-year-old man, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.