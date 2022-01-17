PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. If you’re getting up now, and about to look out of your window in the city of Philadelphia, you’ll see a ton of wet roads.

The snow that fell and stuck on Sunday night has been washed away by heavy rain.

On Monday morning, the concern turns to the wind. There’s a slight breeze on The Parkway. But a wind advisory is going into effect Monday morning at 7 a.m.

Snow-covered the area on Sunday night. But that turned into rain as the storm continued.

The wind advisory will be in effect in southeast Pennsylvania, central and South Jersey, and northern Delaware. Expect gusty wind that could blow around unsecured objects.

Downed tree limbs could cause power outages as well.

Local leaders are asking residents to be aware and take precautions.

Secure your outdoor objects if you haven’t done so already. Take it easy on the roads.