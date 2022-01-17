PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll want to keep your eyes to the sky Monday night. It’s the first full moon of the year, known as the wolf moon.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year.
The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m.
You'll want to look toward the northeast, just above the horizon.
NASA says both Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon.