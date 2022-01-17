PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a heartbreaking sight as 12 coffins stretched across an arena floor in North Philadelphia Monday morning. The victims killed in the tragic Fairmount rowhome fire were laid to rest at Temple University’s Liacouras Center.

Nine children and three adults died in the fire nearly two weeks ago.

Mourners paid their respects to the victims in white caskets near the stage as the funeral got underway.

The homegoing service is expected to last for several hours.

Family, friends, and community leaders have been speaking and sharing memories of the lives lost.

The senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church called on the community to support the families.

“We come to call their names, we come to remember them. We come to celebrate that even amidst tragedy our city will still yet live. This family will feel our love and we will move forward,” Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller said.

CBS3 will have more on the funeral service on Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m.