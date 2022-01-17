PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An NFL mom pulled double duty on Sunday. Donna Kelce, the mother of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was on a mission.

She watched both of her sons play in the first round of the playoffs. Her journey, of course, started in Tampa Bay to watch Jason Kelce play against the Buccaneers.

As soon as that game wrapped up, Donna Kelce flew to Kansas City for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From Tampa Bay to Kansas City ✈️ Donna Kelce made it to see both of her sons' playoff games today ❤️ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/HSA2d8WzfU — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2022

“It’s awesome,” Donna Kelce said. “I wanted to support Jason, but it’s very difficult when they’re both playing football at the same time on the same day.”

What a whirlwind of a day.

The Eagles lost to the Bucs, but Donna ended the day with a win. The Chiefs beat the Steelers, with some help from a touchdown pass by Travis Kelce. He also had five catches for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Donna Kelce also made a guest appearance in Travis Kelce’s post-game press conference. She started off the presser by asking the first question.

“How good did that feel?” Donna asked Travis.

The Chiefs get their chance to make it to the AFC Championship with a game against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.