BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are dead after New Jersey State Police say the car they were in hit a box truck before crashing into a utility pole. The crash happened on Jacksonville Road in Springfield Township around 3:54 a.m.
The agency said a BMW 325xi with four passengers was headed south when a Hino box truck turned left out of a driveway. The car hit the back of the truck before striking a utility pole and a culvert.
Driver Tyshaun Cater, 24, of Mount Holly, and backseat passenger Christopher Blackmon, 53, of Browns Mills, were thrown from the car and died at the scene. The other two passengers are recovering, officials said.
The crash is still under investigation.