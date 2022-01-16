PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A powerful winter storm will bring measurable precipitation, strong winds and heavy rain to the Delaware Valley this weekend. The bulk of the system’s impacts will be felt in the Tri-State area Sunday night, and with bone-chilling cold already in place, multiple winter weather alerts have been issued for parts of the region.

Most of Sunday stays precipitation-free before conditions turn quickly active by early evening. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday for the Poconos, and a Winter Weather Advisory for the Lehigh Valley, our far northern and western suburbs, and Berks County. Near-by PA and DE suburbs are also under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm Sunday until 3am Monday.

Southern and central Delaware will see impacts from the system as early as 3 p.m. Sunday. Snow will begin in Philadelphia between 4 and 6 p.m. Some heavy snow is possible, with period of mixing with sleet and freezing rain starting between 7 and 9 p.m. before switching over to rain. Rain will continue, some heavy at times, Sunday night and into the early morning hours on Monday.

Lehigh Valley will also see a change to rain Sunday night. In the Poconos, there might be long periods of freezing rain — and thus, ice accumulation.

When the system comes into the area around 6 p.m. Sunday, very strong winds are expected. Gusts of up to 50 mph could be seen across the region. Power outages are possible.

Others worries include icy roads and coastal flooding.

Taking a look at possible snow accumulation:

4-6″+ in the Poconos

2-4″ in the Lehigh Valley, Far N & W Suburbs, Berks

Quick 1-2″ in nearby Pennsylvania suburbs

C-2″ in Center City Snow will then be melted or turned to slush by rain.

The rain will wrap up around 5 and 6 a.m. Monday, with additional snow or rain/snow showers possible throughout Monday. Some spotty light snowfall accumulation is possible.

