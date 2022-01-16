TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a catch against Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are now eliminated from the NFL playoffs, with the Birds falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-15. Sunday’s loss wraps up the Eagles’ season at 9-9.
The team’s 15 points came in the fourth quarter, more than a little too late with Tom Brady and the Bucs’ 31 points already on the board. Many fans and spectators simply wanted the game to end as they kept growing their lead.
Great news — only 20 minutes left in this game.
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) January 16, 2022
