PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a rough start Sunday afternoon for the Philadelphia Eagles. As fans gathered at McGillin’s Old Ale House, it was more than just painful to watch.

“You’re gonna be on national TV and perform like that? Embarrassing,” one fan told CBS3.

Harsh words for a tough loss as the Birds end their short lived playoff run; the Eagles fell to reigning Super Bowl champs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-15. Fans watched in disappointment and defeat.

“We might need a new quarterback, but we need a lot of different things. This wasn’t a good game,” one said.

But over at McGillin’s on Drury street in Philadelphia, some spirits remained high — even if the Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes went up in smoke.

“It’s probably the biggest day, the biggest Sunday we’ve had in months,” Christopher Mullins Jr., the owner of McGillin’s, said.

He explained that like many, the pandemic put up a strain on his decades old business. The Eagles making it this far gave them a chance to recover.

“We weren’t quite sure if we were gonna be here today or not,” Mullins said. “So, we put up the green flags put up the green lights and get ourselves together, but we’re always ready for a good party.”

With masks and vaccination cards in hand — and kegs that rolled in like clockwork — fans at least had something to look forward to.

“I thought we were gonna put up a better fight. I thought we would have a chance to at least cover. Maybe not win the game, but it’s tough,” Nick Geaneotes said. “I’ve been an Eagles fan my whole life, and it is a tough pull to swallow.”