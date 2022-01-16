PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A funeral service will be held on Monday for the victims of the Fairmount Fire tragedy. It will take place at the Liacouras Center at 9 a.m. and is open to anyone who wishes to attend.
The fire happened last week at a PHA 2-unit rowhome on North 23rd Street. Twelve people, including nine children.
Police say a child playing with a lighter accidentally set a Christmas tree on fire.
The City of Brotherly Love has come together to help those impacted by this tragedy. Click here to find out how you can donate to the victims.