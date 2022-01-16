BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Sunday afternoon, the Delaware Valley braced for a dose of winter weather. In Northern Bucks County, snow is coating the sidewalks, grass, and cars.

However, the focus is on the roads, which are cold enough to accumulate snow. That has state officials on high alert.

“We have been out pretreating our roadways,” Melissa Batula, the Acting Executive Deputy Secretary of PennDOT, said Sunday.

In Pennsylvania, PennDOT crews will be working around the clock to clear more than 96,000 of roadways. Speed and vehicle restrictions are in effect, and the emergency operation center has been mobilized.

“Right now, we’re seeing very cold weather in place which really is going to increase the probability of seeing those icy roads,” Batula said.

In the Garden State, a gale warning has been posted for the entire Jersey Shore as officials monitor not only high tide but also a full moon.

“Things are going to be wet, windy and messy. There are really no other words,” Governor Phil Murphy said, adding, “The major concern is going to be with the wind which could bring down trees and power lines.”

Crews will also be out along major roadways ahead of the Monday morning commute.

“Our highway crews work in formation, so anything you can do to allow them to keep plowing forward together is not just appreciated but it is necessary,” Governor Murphy said.

Department of Transportation teams in Delaware have been out brining and clearing interstates 95 and 495, urging drivers to stay home until the worst of the system moves out.

After the storm, crews will still be out clearing shoulders and side roads which are last to be treated.

One thing that will help for the start of the work week? Monday is a holiday, so some of the normal weekday traffic is likely to be cut down a bit.