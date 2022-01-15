PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A one-two punch from Mother Nature will hit the Philadelphia region this weekend as the Delaware Valley will deal with brutally cold Arctic air followed by a potent storm system on Sunday evening. The cold is here – Saturday’s morning low in the city dipped to a frigid 16 degrees with a wind chill of zero, making it the coldest morning of the season so far in Philadelphia.

Highs Saturday will top out in the low to mid 20’s with wind chills just barely creeping into the teens – the coldest day since Feb. 1, 2019.

It’s dry through late Sunday afternoon and then punch No. 2 arrives – a strong storm that is bringing winter weather conditions to much of the nation, including the threat for dangerous snow and ice as far south as Georgia and Alabama. For the Philadelphia region, though, the storm will track inland across the region, meaning that for most of us, the predominant precipitation type will be rain.

This will likely start as snow from the I-95 corridor northwest just after sundown on Sunday.

Philadelphia might pick up an inch of snow before the changeover. Areas north of the city will see more snow before the changeover to a brief period of sleet and then heavy rain.

One to 3 inches is likely in the northwest suburbs, 3 to 6 inches could hit parts of the Lehigh Valley, and 6-plus inches is possible in the Poconos.

But once the rain starts, it will quickly wash away much of the snow as warmer air lifts in, and we’ll be concerned about heavy rain and possible localized flooding as rain runs off the frozen ground.

Winds will also be an issue, gusts over 50 mph are possible, especially down the shore, and scattered power outages are possible. Coastal flooding concerns also along the coast as a persistent east wind batters the coast.

Timing-wise, the heaviest precipitation will likely be from 6 p.m. Sunday through 3 a.m. Monday, then tapering quickly in the morning, and possibly ending as a brief period of snow or snow showers as cold air wraps back in behind the storm.

For the latest developments with the storm follow us here online, streaming on CBSN Philly and on social media.

You can also download the CBS Philly App for all the latest in Philadelphia news, sports, weather, and more!