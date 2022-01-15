PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot twice inside a North Philadelphia grocery store on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
The man was shot once in the right side of his head and once in his chin. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition, according to officials.
It’s unclear if any weapons were recovered or arrests were made in connection to the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.