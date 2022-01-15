PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy section Friday night, police said. It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at Ross and Sharpnack Streets.

The teen was sitting in a white Toyota along with three other people, according to police, when she was shot once in the head and twice in the chest. A large black SUV pulled up next to the car and opened fire, police say.

She was rushed to Chestnut Hill Hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Police said at this time no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered. Investigators do not believe she was the target.

“We believe that there was someone else in the vehicle who was actually the target of the shooters,” Inspector D.F. Pace said. “There were four people inside that vehicle when the shooters opened fire on it. No one else in the vehicle was struck by gunfire.”

So far in 2022, there have been 22 homicides in Philadelphia, which is 29% higher than this time last year.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.