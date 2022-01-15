PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are increasing patrols at synagogues and places of worship across the city due to the developing hostage situation in Texas. The department said in a tweet they are monitoring the hostage situation.
The Philadelphia Police Department is monitoring the hostage situation at a Colleyville, TX Synagogue. While there are no indications that there are any ties to Philadelphia, the PPD has increased patrols around area synagogues and places of worship.
