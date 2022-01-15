PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens are in custody after Philadelphia police say they were part of a group that carjacked a food delivery driver. This happened Friday night around 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Ruby Street.
The department said the victim flagged down Highway Patrol officers near 51st and Haverford Streets; he told authorities he was making a food delivery when four males approached them. Three of the suspect had guns.
The group took the victim's phone and car, a 2003 Toyota Corolla S. One of the suspects left on foot.
Officers later spotted the car and followed the three suspects, who ditched the car around 42nd and Girard Streets. Highway patrol officers took one suspect, a 17-year-old, into custody.
Police later found a second suspect, a 15-year-old, running away from the scene.
The incident is still under investigation