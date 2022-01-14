CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon will discuss how a new infrastructure law will help SEPTA improve accessibility for riders with disabilities. The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: Congresswoman Scanlon to Highlight How New Infrastructure Law Will Help SEPTA Improve Accessibility for Riders with Disabilities
  • When: Friday, Jan. 14
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • When: Friday, Jan. 14
  • Time: 1 p.m.

