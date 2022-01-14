PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philadelphia teenager who was attacked last year while trying to protect children from bullies on a SEPTA train was honored Friday. Rep. Jared Solomon presented a citation to Christina Lu.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives honored the Central High School student for her courage.

Lu was beaten when trying to protect a group of Asian American students aboard a SEPTA train in November.

Since then, she has become actively involved in efforts to stop hate and discrimination.

And news of her bravery has spread around the world.

“There are also kids coming out from like San Francisco, mail from all over the world sending to my school saying that they are proud, like they see me as a role model,” she said.

Lu said she was accepted to her first choice college, the University of Pennsylvania.

She hopes to be a pediatrician but also wants to explore sociology and even politics.