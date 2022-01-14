PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will speak in Philadelphia to announce a new, $26.5 billion Bridge Formula Program. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney will join Secretary Buttigieg at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge.
Other attendees include U.S. Senator Bob Casey, U.S. Representative Dwight Evans, and additional leaders.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- When: Friday, Jan. 14
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
