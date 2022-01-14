PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 is following how money from the new infrastructure act is being spent rebuilding the Philadelphia region. The transportation secretary is in Philadelphia Friday as the White House announces funding to rebuild bridges in Pennsylvania.

Over the next five years, Pennsylvania will get $1.65 billion from the federal government to repair bridges. One of the bridges that is in desperate need of repairs is the MLK Bridge. It’s been closed to vehicular traffic since the pandemic and deemed unsafe.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports Pennsylvania has the second-highest number of bridges in any state that are deemed unsafe, with over 3,000 that have been identified as unsafe.

Eighty of those bridges are in Philadelphia and under a new funding formula that comes along with the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The federal government is paying for 100% of the construction cost.

Previously, it was a combination of funds from federal, state, and local governments.

Here’s part of our conversation with Secretary Buttigieg.

“Administration after administration, president after president, has tried to get infrastructure done, President Biden finally made it happen,” Buttigieg said. “That was with bipartisan support with leadership like the deligation that was with us today and people around the country that just believe and know it’s just time to have better roads and bridges around the United States. Big part of that is coming to Pennsylvania because a big need for that is in Pennsylvania.”

One of those in our area who voted against this bill was Senator Pat Toomey. When it passed, Republicans called it too expensive and too unpaid for.

Eyewitness News will have more on the new bill beginning at 4 p.m.