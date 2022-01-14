MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Hopewell Township released body camera video of an icy water rescue earlier this week, documenting the scary moments. The incident happened around 12:25 p.m. Thursday at Rosedale Lake at Rosedale Park.

Officers responded after several people called about a woman in water up to her neck. When authorities arrived, the woman was 25 yards out from shore and flailing her arms to stay above water.

The body camera video shows the group of officers working with a water rescue throw rope to get her to shore. The officer’s body camera video shows them giving the rope slack so there’s enough to reach the woman.

The video cuts off once the woman is on shore. She was treated for potential hypothermia and then taken to a local hospital. She is currently in stable condition.