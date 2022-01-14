PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating after the agency says Philadelphia-based officers found and intercepted a fake COVID vaccination card on its way to Connecticut. The interception happened on Jan. 8. at the Port of Philadelphia.

According to officials, officers were doing routine international parcel inspections when they found the counterfeit card. The fake card was being shipped from Bulgaria. The receiving address was in Stamford, Connecticut. The card was hidden inside a greeting card.

“Coronavirus continues to pose a serious health and safety threat to American citizens, as do unscrupulous vendors who peddle counterfeit COVID vaccination cards and the unvaccinated people who buy them,” Joseph Martella, the Area Port Director for CBP’s Port of Philadelphia, said. “Customs and Border Protection officers are extremely skilled at detecting cleverly concealed contraband and we will continue to intercept dangerous and illicit products that could harm consumers, our economy and our nation.”

According to CBP, officers across the nation have seized more than 30,000 counterfeit COVID vaccination cards. The Area Port of Philadelphia falls under the agency’s Baltimore Field Office, which has seized a total of 1,520 fake vaccinate cards.