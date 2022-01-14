YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania Health Department will expand a COVID-19 testing site in Delaware County, with help from the federal government. The site will be at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Yeadon, where a drive-thru test site opened this month.
The department of health says a federal team will replace the team currently providing testing.
It hopes to be able to accommodate 1,000 tests a day. That is more than double the previous capacity.
For more information on where to get tested and to find a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.