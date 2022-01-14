PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Activists in Philadelphia are using Martin Luther King Day as a chance to boost something very important to civil rights activists — voting. The Urban League of Philadelphia and other community leaders are setting up voter outreach locations across the city.
“We’re trying to remember Dr. King’s life and voting is very important,” City Commissioners Vice Chairman Omar Sabir said. “Our life is dependent on it. Now is our time and our time is now. We have to get active.”
People will be able to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot and go over key election deadlines.
Here is the list of MLK Day Voter Outreach locations:
- Parkside Shoprite from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Island Ave Shoprite from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Fox Street Shoprite from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Ridge Ave Shoprite from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monument Ave Fresh Grocer from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- NAACP HQ (Wayne Junction) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- 52nd St Station (52nd & Market) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Temple University from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kimmel Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- African American Museum of Philadelphia from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.