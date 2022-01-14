CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Time is running out to recycle your Christmas tree in Philadelphia.

The city has 13 drop-off sites.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania Receiving $1.65 Billion From Bipartisan Infrastructure Law To Repair Unsafe Bridges

Saturday is the last chance to take your tree to one of the city sites.

READ MORE: Civil Rights Activists Using MLK Day As Opportunity To Set Up Voter Outreach Locations In Philadelphia

Residents can also recycle their trees at a sanitation convenience center near their homes.

MORE NEWS: Federal COVID-19 Testing Website Launches Next Week, 4 Tests Per Home

To see a map of the locations, click here.