PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Time is running out to recycle your Christmas tree in Philadelphia.
The city has 13 drop-off sites.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Receiving $1.65 Billion From Bipartisan Infrastructure Law To Repair Unsafe Bridges
Saturday is the last chance to take your tree to one of the city sites.READ MORE: Civil Rights Activists Using MLK Day As Opportunity To Set Up Voter Outreach Locations In Philadelphia
Residents can also recycle their trees at a sanitation convenience center near their homes.MORE NEWS: Federal COVID-19 Testing Website Launches Next Week, 4 Tests Per Home
To see a map of the locations, click here.