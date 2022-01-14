CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — You can now enjoy the scent of chicken noodle soup filling in your home, without even cooking! Campbell’s just launched two limited edition scented candles: chicken noodle soup and tomato soup with grilled cheese.
You can even open the candle like a can of soup by peeling off the lid.
But good luck getting one online.
Campbell's is only making 2,000 of them, and the products are already sold out on the company's website.
They are priced at $24 each and 10% of the proceeds will go to Feeding America.