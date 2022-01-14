Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.

Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.

'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.

'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole SurvivorSurvivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.

'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.

Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.