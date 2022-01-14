PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a North Philadelphia double shooting Thursday night, according to police. It happened on the 200 block of West Glenwood Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

According to the department, the woman was in the living room with her grandmother when she collapsed. The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was walking down the outside steps when he was hit in the hand.

The woman was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 investigators found at least 20 spent shell casings.

“Based on ballistic evidence, we know at least 20 shots were fire from outside across the street. We found 20 spent shell casings on the sidewalk and on the highway across the street from the house,” he said. “We know 20 shots were fired from a semi automatic weapon. The bullets clearly went through the front living room window of the property they were in.”

No arrests have been made.