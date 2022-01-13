PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times in the city’s Olney section. This happened just after midnight in the 5100 block of North 6th Street.
The department said they found the victim between two parked cars. He later died at the hospital.READ MORE: 4 People Injured, 1 Missing In Gloucester County House Fire, Officials Say
Officers think the victim was targeted, but they are investigating why.READ MORE: Philadelphia Nurses Exhausted, Frustrated As COVID-19 Surges: 'We Want America To Recognize That We're In A Huge Crisis'
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Bitter Cold, Another Powerful Storm On Horizon For Weekend After Brief Reprieve
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here