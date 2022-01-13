PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting Thursday afternoon on a SEPTA train platform at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue has left a man in critical condition.
Video from the Citizen app shows the platform after the incident as police investigate.READ MORE: Carjackings Up Significantly In Philadelphia Compared To 2021; Residents In Fairmount Fear They’re Next Target
Police say that a man and a woman got off a train and continued arguing on the platform.READ MORE: Used Car Prices Up 37% As Supply Shortages Wreak Havoc On Car Buyers, Sellers
Another man then intervened on behalf of the woman and police say he shot the man she was arguing with. That man is now in critical condition.
A SEPTA police officer was on the platform and made an immediate arrest.MORE NEWS: Taste With Tori: Putting Family First Open Door To Success For Owners Of Imperatore In North Wales
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.