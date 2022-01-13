WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Four people are injured and one is still missing after a West Deptford house fire that started early Thursday morning, according to Gloucester County officials. The call came in around 4 a.m. for a house fire in the 1300 block of Tatum Street.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo confirmed with county officials four people were taken to the hospital.

NEW: Fire officials on scene confirm four people taken to the hospital with injuries. One person still unaccounted for. No firefighters injured. Two homes destroyed, a third home damaged. Fire crews still working on hot spots. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8DTJLbJ713 — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) January 13, 2022

One person is currently unaccounted for, officials said.

Neighbor Tonya Kampmeier described the scene to Eyewitness News, saying, “It was horrible, there were just flames everywhere. Couldn’t really see anything. I have pictures.”

Kampmeier said officials came to her door and told her to grab her grandchildren and belongings and get out of the house.

“It’s just flat-out crazy,” she added.

Crews got the fire under control around 6:30 a.m. Two homes are destroyed, while a third was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.