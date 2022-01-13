DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Grassroots organizations in Delaware County plan to rally outside the district court in Springfield ahead of two teenagers’ arraignments in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. Both Delco Resists and U.D.T.J. say the Sharon Hill officers who opened fire in Aug. 2021 should be held responsible.

In November, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced 16-year-old Angelo “AJ” Ford and Hasein Strand, 18, faced first-degree murder charges in the child’s death. The two are slated to be in court at 11 a.m.

On Aug. 27, 2021, shots rang out after the Academy Park – Pennsybury football game. Witnesses said Strand and Ford fired at each other outside of the game. Four officers were at the game helping people exit. When they heard the shots, they opened fire.

An investigation revealed law enforcement fire killed Fanta.

The community in Delaware County has been vocal before about this topic since the beginning, saying there can’t be justice until the officers involved are charged. Fanta’s family is suing the police department, calling the behavior of officers “reckless.”