DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Social justice groups protested in Delaware County Thursday afternoon. They’re calling for action in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

Both Delco Resists and U.D.T.J. say the Sharon Hill officers who opened fire in August 2021 should be held responsible.

On Aug. 27, 2021, shots rang out after the Academy Park-Pennsybury football game. Witnesses said 18-year-old Hasein Strand and 16-year-old Angelo “AJ” Ford fired at each other outside of the game. Four officers were at the game helping people exit. When they heard the shots, they opened fire.

An investigation revealed law enforcement fire killed Fanta. A grand jury is looking into possible charges against the police officers involved.

In November, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Ford and Strand, 18, faced first-degree murder charges in the child’s death.

The protesters had a message for Sharon Hill Police and Stollsteimer.

“We will never forget the tragedy that occurred that night, here in our own backyard in Delaware County and moving forward we need to be sure this never happens to another family,” a protester said.

The rally coincided with a preliminary hearing for Ford. Strand has not been apprehended.

The community in Delaware County has been vocal before about this topic since the beginning, saying there can’t be justice until the officers involved are charged. Fanta’s family is suing the police department, calling the behavior of officers “reckless.”