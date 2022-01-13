DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have released the 911 audio from Tuesday’s medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill, giving insight into the terrifying moments after the aircraft landed in front of a church with four lives — including a baby girl’s — onboard. The audio came out Thursday afternoon.

https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2022/01/911-call-from-Flight-Medic-2.wav

The audio is of a man calling 911, explaining, “Ma’am, everybody is conscious. I have one that is not alert, the pilot. He’s a male in his late 40s.”

“Is he breathing?” the dispatcher asks.

“He is breathing, he is talking,” the man said. “My main concern right now is the two-month-old child. I need an ambulance here right away.”

In what can only be described by many as a miracle landing, the chopper was heading to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, when it crashed near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church just before 1 p.m.

The chopper was removed from the area Wednesday night for further investigation. Federal officials say it could be a year to conclude the investigation.