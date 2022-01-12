PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a frigid morning with lows in the teens and single digits far north and west, high temperatures rebounded into the 40’s across much of the region Wednesday.

The temperature in Philadelphia finally rose above the freezing mark at 9 a.m. Wednesday after a 42-hour sub-freezing stretch.

Highs will top a bit above average Thursday as the day will serve as the calm before bitter cold returns and a powerful storm arrives. An arctic cold front is set to drop in on Friday after which the winds will turn gusty and temperatures plummet. Wind chills will fall into the teens by Friday evening.

Expect a frigid start to the weekend with sub-zero wind chills, likely region-wide. Dangerous cold will develop in the Poconos with winds chills as cold minus-30 degrees late Friday night into early Saturday.

In these conditions, frostbite and hypothermia are possible within minutes without proper clothing. Wind chills stay sub-zero Saturday afternoon in the mountains and in the low teens and single digits across the Delaware Valley.

Then, a large, powerful and dynamic storm system looks to impact the region Sunday night into Martin Luther King Day on Monday. Current data is pointing to a measurable-snow-changing-to-rain event for the city and nearby suburbs, all snow far north and west, and mainly all rain at the Jersey Shore.

Intense wind gusts appear likely Sunday night, and with snow potentially falling in conjunction, power outages could be possible or potentially widespread. Stay tuned to the evolving forecast.