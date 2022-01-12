DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Officials returned to the scene of a miraculous helicopter crash that happened in Drexel Hill on Tuesday afternoon. The pilot of the helicopter is being hailed as a hero since no one suffered life-threatening injuries.
The chopper, which was heading to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, came down next to Drexel Hill United Methodist Church.
The NTSB held a briefing Wednesday morning as they began the early stages of their investigation.
"Preliminary radar data shows the helicopter in just a laser straight course line, steady airspeed and altitude until it reached this local area. We're collecting witness and video evidence that describes the helicopter maneuvering erratically, for lack of a better term, and then descending here to the point you see behind me," NTSB investigator Brian Rayner said.
There is a lot of ground to cover concerning this federal investigation.
One sharp story emerging Wednesday is the story of visuals of people rushing in to help a 2-month-old infant out of the wreckage.
There were also three crew members on board the medical chopper during the crash.
