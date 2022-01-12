PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Mare Of Easttown,” HBO’s limited series crime drama with ties to the Philadelphia area is among the big nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The show is set in Delaware County and shot in the area.
Stars Kate Winslet and Jean Smart were both nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In a TV Movie or Miniseries.”
Evan Peters was nominated for “Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries.”
The show was also nominated for “Stunt Ensemble In a Comedy or Drama Series.”