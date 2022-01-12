PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new potato chip that will hold a special place in the hearts of Eagles fans. Lay’s is introducing its new “Golden Grounds.”
These special chips are made from potatoes grown in the dirt from NFL stadiums.
Each team, including the Eagles, contributed a little bit of dirt to help grow the spuds.
Whichever team is on the bags is the team that contributed the dirt.
Finding the chips won't be easy as only 200 bags were contributed for each team.
If you are lucky enough to find a bag be sure to tag CBS Philly in your social media posts.