PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials will unveil a Harriet Tubman sculpture and announce the celebration of Tubman events on Tuesday morning. The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: City of Philadelphia to Unveil Harriet Tubman Sculpture and Announce Celebration Events
- Who: Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, Chief Cultural Officer and Executive Director of OACCE Kelly Lee, Sculptor Wesley Wofford, and Vocalist Valerie Gay
- When: Tuesday, Jan. 11
- Time: 11 a.m.
