PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is sounding the alarm about the nation’s blood supply, saying it’s dangerously low. Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.
Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.
Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.
If you’re interested in donating blood to the Red Cross, click here.