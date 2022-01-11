Temperatures Feel Like Single Digits As Coldest Day In 3 Years Hits Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prepare for an arctic blast when you head out the door. On Tuesday morning, you’re waking up to the coldest day in the Philadelphia region in three years, making for a dangerous situation if you can’t keep warm.

Before leaving home, you are going to want to make sure you are bundled up.

Folks got the message Monday night. Eyewitness News was driving around and of course, there was no shortage of scarves, hats, and gloves.

Luckily in the Philly area, most of the snow has moved out making it pretty clear, but it’s still very cold and in some cases even dangerous.

Officials are warning people to be on the lookout for symptoms of hypothermia like shivering, disorientation drowsiness, and frostbite.

If you are leaving home for a while, keep your heat on at least 55 degrees.

Officials say if you don’t have to leave your home, then don’t, and if you are going to be out just don’t be out for extended periods of time.