PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home healthcare worker shot a man who pulled a gun on him in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Police say it happened along Folsom Street just before midnight.
Officers say the victim was getting ready to take care of a patient when a man walked up to his car, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at him.
Police say that’s when the victim pulled out his own gun and shot at the suspect.
Police say that's when the victim pulled out his own gun and shot at the suspect.

"While investigating the scene, we were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Presbyterian Hospital by private auto," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "And that shooting victim was shot in the face and upper chest area. He is in stable condition."
Detectives believe that the shooting victim is the suspect who approached the victim at his car.
Investigators are reviewing security camera footage from the area.
