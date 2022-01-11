PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials in Philadelphia will give an update on the preliminary findings in the investigation into a fatal fire in Fairmount that claimed the lives of 12 people, including children. The press conference is expected to begin at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

The tragic fire claimed the life of 12 people, including eight children, and injured several others. The apartment units were owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority. As you know, Philly is the City of Brotherly Love and people are coming together to help the victims of this fire.

