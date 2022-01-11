PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia remain extremely high, the city’s health commissioner is hoping we’ve reached a plateau, and that things will start moving in the right direction.
“As of yesterday, we were seeing an average of 2,978 new cases per day, down very slightly from the 3,108 I reported last Wednesday,” Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the Philadelphia Health Commissioner, said on Tuesday. “The percentage of tests that are coming back positive has fallen slightly to 31.5%.”
Hospitalizations in Philadelphia continue to increase, and many healthcare organizations are dealing with staffing shortages as workers call out sick.